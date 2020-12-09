Something Very Nasty Happens To Sebastian Shaw in Marauders #16

Previously on Marauders… Sebastian Shaw killed Kitty Pryde. Saw her and her dragon Lockheed drown, while opining that, as Kitty Pryde was unable to go through Krakoan gates, she wpuld also be unable to be revived from death alongside the rest of the Krakoan mutants. Her death woulkd be permanent. And so, for a while, it seemed so. But The Five found a way. And now Kitty Pryde has founf her way to Sebastian Shaw's mansion on Krakoa for revenge. Not that she has to break the door down. She's Kitty Pryde.

I hope Sebastian Shaw survives the experience. Because Kitty Pryde is bringing a friend. Red King and White Queen agaiunst Black King. Check and mate. Yes, I've watched The Queen's Gambit. And am expecting Marvel to announce The White Queen's Gambit with Russian chess player and magical mutant Illyana any day now. No Gambit of course, that would be silly.

And this isn't silly, this is a revenge comic. Taking revenge on someone in the knowledge that if killed, they could just be revived by Krakoa so what is the point? And Lockheed, also left for dead by Shaw, as the beast with an eye on Sebastian Shaw.

Sorry, I meant, the beast with an eye from Sebastian Shaw.

No ome mistake that for a marshmallow okay? It may have the same consistency of toasted smores but it might just be diffiocult to swallow. Either way, it also enables Marauders to get even closer to the pirate and buvccaneer look it has been flirting with since day one. Of course, in the kingdom of Krakoa, the one-eyed man is the Red King…

