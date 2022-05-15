Sonic The Hedgehog Hits Fifty To Thank FOC It's The 15th Of May 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Black Hammer gets its first Omnibus from Jeff Lemire, Dean Ormston and friends. "The first chapter of the highly acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning superhero saga in affordable, omnibus format. Mysteriously banished from existence by a multiversal event, the old superheroes of Spiral City now lead simple lives on a bizarre farm from which there is no escape! But as they employ all of their super abilities to free themselves from this strange purgatory, a mysterious stranger works to bring them back into action for one last adventure! Collects Black Hammer #1-#13 and Black Hammer: Giant Sized Annual in a deluxe omnibus format!"

Brian Michael Bendis' Goldfish TPB comes to print from its fourth publisher, Dark Horse Comics

' Goldfish TPB comes to print from its fourth publisher, Dark Horse Comics The Ward #1 of 6 launched by Cavan Scott and Andres Ponce from Dark Horse. "an intense medical drama brimming with fairies, trolls, and real human pathos. St. Lilith's is a secret hospital for supernatural creatures. The personnel are overworked and the facility is underfunded. It's a place, and a life, Dr. Nat Reeves thought she left behind. Until a wounded woman (with a tail) appears on her doorstep."

Sonic The Hedgehog hits #50. "To celebrate, this issue features two Sonics! And two Tails! Wait… One of them is green… And the other has tails made out of water?! Imposters! And they're working with Dr. Starline?! After assembling a squad of bad guys, kidnapping Belle, starting a forest fire, and causing chaos in Central City, Starline is finally ready to unleash his monstrous imposters: Surge and Kit! Will his meticulous planning be enough to defeat Sonic and Dr. Eggman? The throne is only big enough for one!" With 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers.

Skybound Presents Afterschool #1 by Justin Benson, Aaron Morehead, Greg Hinkle, Giovanna Niro, "Morals have eroded. Your kids are out of control. Skybound's new horror anthology is going to teach those teens a lesson. In the debut issue,t a standalone cautionary tale soaked in blood and tears. Nora's anxiety prevented her from approaching high school with any degree of confidence-that is, until she adopted Janie, an emotional support dog with a winning smile and a killer secret. But just how far will Nora go to keep her new life?" Returnable.

Captain America; Sentinel Of Liberty #1 is the second Cap launch, by Collin Kelly and Carmen Carnero. "The shield isn't what you think. It's not your symbol. It's theirs." With 1:25 and 1:50 variants

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 by Alyssa Wong, Stephen Byrne. "Hot off a GLAAD Award nomination for 2021's anthology, MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE returns for a jam-packed celebration of LGBTQI+ characters and creators! New York Times-bestselling, multi-award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders introduces a new hero to the Marvel Universe – and it won't be the last you see of them. Get in on the ground floor here! IRON MAN scribe and lauded TV showrunner Christopher Cantwell takes on Moondragon's complex legacy for a heart-bending story across space and time. Shuster and Eisner-winning writer Andrew Wheeler makes his Marvel debut with the MU's real god of love – Hercules! Nebula, World Fantasy, and Locus-award winner Alyssa Wong reunites the Young Avengers in a story guaranteed to please fans new and old! And that's just the first slice of the rainbow. MARVEL'S VOICES continues its groundbreaking anthology series with another swoon-worthy glimpse of the world outside your window!" 1:25 variant.

New Fantastic Four #1 by Peter David and Alan Robinson sees the return of the old new Fantastic Four. "When these unlikely heroes first banded together to become the NEW FANTASTIC FOUR, they made Marvel history. Now this fan-favorite team returns in an all-new adventure written by Peter David! Set shortly after the events of the group's first appearance, brace yourself for a wild ride and guest stars aplenty – including the original FF. Plus, a series of mystery villains that you'll never see coming," With 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variants for FOC.

Spider-Man 2099 gets an Omnibus with Peter David and Rick Leonardi

What If gets a second Omnibus, this time Into The Multiverse, with WHAT IF? (1988) #1, WHAT IF? (1989) #1-39 and QUASAR #30.

Orcs: The Wizard #1 by Christine Larsen launches from Boom Studios."The fun and fantastical ORCS! series from creator Christine Larsen (Adventure Time) returns with a new installment featuring our favorite underdog heroes: Bog, Pez, Zep, Utzu, and Gurh! After returning from their travels and celebrating with a dance party, a prank gone wrong inadvertently unleashes something ancient and evil. Even worse, in a tower in the middle of a dark forest, a wizard with grand, sinister plans needs a real army, and his sight turns toward the Orcish tribe… " Returnable, with a 1:10 variant.

TMNT: The Last Ronin gets a hardcover collection, up for FOC.

Clementine from The Walking Dead gets her own YA graphic novel from Tillie Walden. "Clementine is back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge new path all her own. But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement. As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.

Milo Manara' s Gullivera returns to hardcover courtesy of Humanoids and FOC. "Loosely inspired adventures of Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels, sensually revisited by the undisputed master of erotic comics. After boarding an abandoned ship, the young and beautiful Gullivera encounters strange new worlds and exotic new people, from tiny Lilliputians to teasing giants and a few other titillating stops along the way…"

One Eight Hundred Ghosts by G Davis Cathcart launches from Fantagraphics. "One Eight Hundred Ghosts is a graphic novella about the internal and external conflicts of a team of art thieves – the protagonist Cedric and a collection of peers that he assembles – who moonlight as astral projecting time travellers. They lead the typical life of eighties art going socialites on the scene – attending art shows, making appearances at fine dining institutions and artworld hangouts. They also undertake a fantastical heist by using otherworldly technology to enter the future and repurpose the intellectual property of a popular evil artist in order to change its cultural trajectory. The story's heroes realize that society will face a conundrum in the future that only they can rectify: accept the work of a sonic genius despite his abusive tendencies or release the masterpiece themselves, stripping the artist of his pivotal success that would later enable his power and crimes. Ultimately, the group of thieves seek to improve the artworld that they endorse by saving the decade's defining cultural touchstone… Michael Jackson's Thriller."

launches from Fantagraphics. "One Eight Hundred Ghosts is a graphic novella about the internal and external conflicts of a team of art thieves – the protagonist Cedric and a collection of peers that he assembles – who moonlight as astral projecting time travellers. They lead the typical life of eighties art going socialites on the scene – attending art shows, making appearances at fine dining institutions and artworld hangouts. They also undertake a fantastical heist by using otherworldly technology to enter the future and repurpose the intellectual property of a popular evil artist in order to change its cultural trajectory. The story's heroes realize that society will face a conundrum in the future that only they can rectify: accept the work of a sonic genius despite his abusive tendencies or release the masterpiece themselves, stripping the artist of his pivotal success that would later enable his power and crimes. Ultimately, the group of thieves seek to improve the artworld that they endorse by saving the decade's defining cultural touchstone… Michael Jackson's Thriller." Where Starships Go To Die #1 by Mark Sable and Alberto Locati launches from AfterShock Comics and is up for FOC. "Point Nemo – the farthest oceanic point on earth from any landmass. A spacecraft graveyard where rockets and satellites can be safely ditched on the ocean floor. In a near future ravaged by climate change, an African astronaut teams with an Indian shipping magnate to mount a dangerous salvage mission to recover the wreck of humanity's first interstellar starship. But what they find is beyond their worst nightmares. Mark Sable (MISKATONIC, WAR ON TERROR: GODKILLERS) and Alberto Locatelli (The Believers, Cinque) bring you a sci-fi horror tale that will make you rethink the space race. Returnable to those who order 10 copies or more." With 1:15 variants.

Illusion Witch #1 by Ruben Romero and Andrea Errico launches from Behemoth Comics. "The Illusion Witch tells the story of Aadya Locke a world-famous illusionist traumatized by the loss of her father and son, she has become cold and disconnected from reality. Transported into Saari a fantasy world filled with magic and danger, Aadya is paired with a talking Quoll, A warrior, his son, and a powerful mage. Hunted by The Three a wraith with monstrous intentions, Aadya will face her inner demons while battling real-life monsters in her attempt to save herself, and Saari." With a 1:5 variant for FOC.

Archie & Friends: Summer Lovin #1 launches new characters and new takes on FOC with Tee Franklin.

. Silk Hills by Ryan Ferrier, Brian Level and Kate Sherron is a new hardcover graphic novel from Oni Press, "When Beth Wills comes to Silk Hills, a small Appalachian town that's seen better days since the mines were abandoned, she expected a bit of culture shock… But not like this! Beth is someone who has a talent for finding people who don't want to be found, and when she's called to Silk Hills by a local titan of industry, she can tell that something's not right. Little does she know…Silk Hills was once booming, but the only reason people tend to come through town anymore is to buy Mothman merchandise. Before long, Beth finds out just how wrong things can get in the woods, as her search for a missing troubled youth finds her running afoul of the local drug trade, too-friendly creepers, a very sinister deer, and psychoactive moth dust."

Doctor Who Origins #1 tells the origin story of The Fugitive Doctor by Jody Houser, Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa. And includes a Weeping Angels glow-in-the-dark cover for FOC.

And includes a Weeping Angels glow-in-the-dark cover for FOC. Potions Inc #1 by Erik Burnham and Stelladia launches from Mad Cave Studios. "The call of adventure always seems to hang up whenever Randelgast Jones tries to answer it, leaving him facing the dull future of working in his family's successful potion shop. But when a powerful artifact is stolen from his parents and puts them under a terrible curse, Ran finally gets the quest he's been after his whole life. He and his siblings set off to find the missing artifact – and its trail leads them from their homeland of Primaterra to the very strange realm of… Earth."

Artist Elite's second launch issue, Primer Blue comes to FOC and includes work from Ale Garza, Chad Hardin, Dexter Soy, Freddie Williams, Jordan Gunderson, Tyler Kirkham.

Dark Crisis #1 launches with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 variants and a 5% extra discount on FOC for retailers who match orders with Batman #118. . "Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything?

DC Pride: Tim Drake Special collects Meghan Fitzmartin, Belen Ortega, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque's Batman Urban Legends with Tim Drake and Bernard Dowd and adds a new story that sees Tim have words with Stephanie Brown.

's Batman Urban Legends with Tim Drake and Bernard Dowd and adds a new story that sees Tim have words witH Steophanie Brown. Milestones In History by Reginald Hudlin, Pat Charles, Tananarive Due, Karyn Parsons, Alice Randall, Toure, Ray-Anthony Height, Jamal Igle, Arvell Jones, Dominike Domo Stanton, Ron Wilson, ChrisCross and others. "The Dakota Universe is built on the shoulders of giants—and it is time for their stories to be told! In this massive oversize special, a who's who of talent from many disciplines tell the tales of trailblazing Black and African figures throughout every era of humanity! From the realms of literature, aviation, music, dance, military conquest, and more, the history of the world is Black history, and this special aims to prove it! Plus, don't miss the shocking final-page reveal that points to the future of the Milestone Universe line!"

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore and Marco Failla launches from DC. "Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! Co-writers Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions) join rising-star artist Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End) for the incredible debut issue, which begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood! What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title!" With 1:25 and 1:50 variants

Nubia Queen Of The Amazons #1 by Stephanie Williams, Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales launches from DC with 1:25 variants. "Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man's World to show off the newly established sisterhood, she will be met with joy, distrust, and danger. As she travels to the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows following her every move. A villain from Nubia's mysterious past has been waiting for the day the queen joined the outside world again, and they're ready to make her wish she never left the paradise! Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won't want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez!"

launches from DC with 1:25 variants. "Nubia may be queen, but not all Amazons call Themyscira home, which prompts the new monarch to leave Themyscira for the first time in decades to serve her people in a way Hippolyta never had the opportunity to. Now, as she embarks on her tour through Man's World to show off the newly established sisterhood, she will be met with joy, distrust, and danger. As she travels to the homes of both the Bana-Mighdall and Esquecida tribes, something lurks in the shadows following her every move. A villain from Nubia's mysterious past has been waiting for the day the queen joined the outside world again, and they're ready to make her wish she never left the paradise! Taking place right after the Nubia: Coronation Special, a second miniseries for the fan-favorite Amazon begins! You won't want to miss the exciting new adventures of the one true queen, brought to you by the creative team behind Nubia & the Amazons—writer Stephanie Williams and artist Alitha Martinez!" Poison Ivy #1 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara launches from DC with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:00 variant covers. "Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life. A living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and dead. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Ivy leaves Gotham and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage dealt to it…by ending humanity. Spinning out of the pages of Batman, DC is proud to present the unbelievable next chapter in Poison Ivy's life by the incredible creative team of G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara. Featuring a stunning cast of variant cover artists, including Warren Louw, Frank Cho, Dan Mora, Nick Robles…and introducing main cover artist Jessica Fong!"

What's on your FOC?

