Sonic the Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special Coming in November

It's hard to believe that Tails, the best friend of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been a favorite of video gamers and furries for three decades, but it's true! And to celebrate, IDW, will release a Tails 30th Anniversary Special one-shot this November, written by Ian Flynn, with art by Aaron Hammerstrom and colors by Reggie Graham. A press release from the publisher tells us:

As a follow-up to IDW's popular Sonic 30th Anniversary Special, Sonic The Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special will release in November 2022, featuring a new 30-page (for 30 years!) story by series regular Ian Flynn, with art by Aaron Hammerstrom and colors by Reggie Graham inspired by the classic games. Sonic The Hedgehog: Tails 30th Anniversary Special will be available in stores in November 2022 with three cover variants, including Cover A by series artist Aaron Hammerstrom, Cover B by Thomas Rothlisberger, and a retailer incentive edition by series regular Tracy Yardley.

Flynn had the following to say about it in the press release:

I had a blast with last year's Sonic 30th Anniversary story, which was a celebration of the Classic Sonic cast. This time around I wanted to do something a little more restrained and focused so we could properly celebrate Tails, his courage, and his intellect. That said, you know I couldn't pass up an opportunity to mine the Sonic series history for the villains!

And Hammerstrom said of the Tails 30th Anniversary Special:

Tails was my favorite character growing up and he's still incredibly important to me, so I'm glad to be able to help put him back in the spotlight for a bit. It's so exciting to bring back these weird, obscure characters along with him, too! I think they're gonna be a lot of fun!

The Tails 30th Anniversary Special will hit stores in November.

The Tails 30th Anniversary Special will hit stores in November.

