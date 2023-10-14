Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, NYCC | Tagged: defiant, lower decks, new york comic con, NYCC, Sons Of Star Trek, star trek

Sons Of Star Trek, The Nepo Babies Of Starfleet, Get Their Own Comic

IDW revealed three new Star Trek comic book projects for 2024 at New York Comic Con in their panel yesterday with Heather Antos, Joe Eisma, Rachael Scott, Colin Kelly, Christopher Cantwell and Marissa Louise including Sons Of Star Trek.

In January 2024, IDW will publish Star Trek: The Defiant Annual by Christopher Cantwell, Ramon Rosanas, and Lee Loughridge, a time-travel story starring Tasha Yar and her parallel dimensional half- human/half-Romulan daughter Commander Sela.

In February 2024, Sons Of Star Trek, by Morgan Hampton, Angel Hernandez, and Nick Filardi, that will focus on the children of Star Trek – though not Commander Sela. Instead the cast will be Jake Sisko, Nog, Alexander, and Q2, dubbed the nepo babies of Star Trek.

STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK #1

Written by: Morgan Hampton

Art by: Angel Hernandez

Cover by: Jake Bartok

Colors by: Nick Filardi

Letters by: Clayton Cowles

On Sale 3/13/24 In the aftermath of Kahless' harrowing Day of Blood, Jake Sisko struggles to find his place in the universe now that his family has been reunited and his father, Benjamin Sisko, has once again saved the galaxy. Meanwhile, Alexander Rozhenko is recovering mentally and emotionally from his time as one of Kahless' devout followers. Although his father, Worf, was able to break him away from the Red Path cult, Alexander is haunted by his actions during the bloody coup and is unsure of his ability to atone for the devastation he caused. Jake and Alexander find their stories intertwined as they're thrust into an alternate universe where they followed their father's footsteps into Starfleet stardom. As officers aboard the U.S.S. Burton, Jake and Alexander encounter alternate versions of other children of Starfleet legends who show them they all may have a bit more in common than it would seem.

And in the autumn of 2024, IDW will publish Star Trek Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way, an interactive 182-page graphic novel by Ryan North and Chris Fenoglio.

Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing

Fri, Oct 13, 2023 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Room 408

The Eisner-nominated STAR TREK comics embark on a bold new mission with IDW Publishing, and there has never been a better time for new or lifelong fans to join the mission! Brand-new comics and info will be declassified as the brilliant minds behind the books unveil a spectacular selection of Star Trek stories for fans of any age to enjoy. Plus, a spooky sneak peek at HOLO-WEEN, Star Trek's month-long celebration of Halloween! Comic fans, attending this panel is highly logical. Heather Antos, Joe Eisma, Rachael Scott, Colin Kelly, Christopher Cantwell, Marissa Louise.

IDW Publishing announced in 2006 that they had secured the publishing rights to Star Trek from CBS Consumer Products, and even though they have lost Transformers, Star Wars, Doctor Who and GI Joe in that time, they have held tight onto Star Trek and have now expanded the publishing scope of that line, including a five-year sequel to the recent Star Trek films, reworking the original series along the Kelvin timeline.

