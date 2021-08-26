Sophie Campbell Brings Back Shadoweyes For Good As A Substack Comic

Sophie Campbell is a comic book writer and artist known for her indie comics such as The Abandoned, Mountain Girl, Shadoweyes, Wet Moon, and Water Baby, for drawing Jem and the Holograms comics written by Kelly Thompson, the Glory series written by Joe Keatinge and notably on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, notably creating the new Turtle Jennika and writing and drawing her spinoff series. And Sophie Campbell has just announced that she is the latest creator to take the Substack shilling and create comics for a Substack subscriber base. The estimate for some creative advances for comic creators has been around $600,000, but whatever she has received, she will be using it to revive her graphic novel sequel to Shadoweyes as Shadoweyes For Good.

It may also be notable that while Substack has received criticism over allegations of seeking out transphobic voices, Sophie Campbell is a trans comics creator, something she does address. In her first Substack post, she writes "All righty, let's do this! I'm winging it! I am Sophie Campbell and this is my Substack obviously, where I'm mostly going to be posting my next book Shadoweyes For Good, the long-postponed sequel to the first Shadoweyes book published by Iron Circus. I've been chipping away at it for years but it's one of those projects that I can only really do in between other rent-paying jobs like Jem & the Holograms and TMNT, so it's been very slow going. BUT NOW Substack is paying me a ton of money and it's the perfect opportunity to work on this book full-time until it's finally done, and I'll be posting it all here as I go along, plus sketches and other behind-the-scenes stuff. Shadoweyes is my baby and I'm super excited to finally get back to work on this!!! Anyway, some of you have probably already read the first book but a lot of you probably haven't, so I'll be posting links to some PDFs I made of the existing material. Here's a link to a shared Dropbox with parts 1 and 2. I drew this old stuff wayyyy back in 2010 so please forgive the sh-tty lettering job I did on it, I am not a professional. Thank you to everyone who gives Shadoweyes a shot, and thank you to everyone who subscribes!! <3 I truly appreciate it." while adding on Twitter "Yes I am aware of the discourse but they're paying me a ton of money and I could really use it (for expensive kaiju figures)."

Subscription to Sophie Campbell's Substack feed is $7 a month, $70 a year, or $210 for Founder status. She hasn't worked out what Founders will get for that money but promises it will be cool.