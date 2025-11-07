Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Absolute Batman, hottest comics, Southern Bastards, transformers

Southern Bastards Beat Absolute Batman In The Top Ten Hottest Comics, with Transformers,Battleworld, Spider-Man, Venom and Pop Kill

Coming to Bleeding Cool, courtesy of the fine folk at Covrprice and Xavier Carrillo, the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a new tag to keep up on previous editions. As Absolute Batman Annual jumps the chart while breaking bones, Southern Bastards has Hulu buzz and Marvel's Muppet-Multiverse-themed covers made muppets of us all…

SOUTHERN BASTARDS #1 – JASON LATOUR | IMAGE | APRIL 2014 Southern Bastards has been one of those under-the-radar "you got to read this" books for some time now. One of those collectors passes around to each other, singing its praises. Well, Hulu must have had its finger on the pulse, as they recently ordered a pilot for the series. For those unfamiliar, back in the day of broadcast TV, that's how things were established. A pilot was produced, and if it was well received, a whole series was ordered, and we got the whole shebang sometime later. In the age of streaming and bingeable seasons at the touch of a button, it's an interesting move from Hulu, but one that collectors were excited about nonetheless. We tracked at a high sale of $55 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. Find it here .

TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – REGULAR | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2023 Daniel Warren Johnson has been everywhere lately thanks to his supreme work on Transformers and more niche titles like Do a Powerbomb. While his art isn't what some may refer to as traditional, it IS dynamite, and steadily growing a fanbase. As this issue delivered the origin of the Absolute Batmobile and a hell of a broken arm, collectors were all in on this DWJ cover. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. Find it here .

ABSOLUTE BATMAN 2025 ANNUAL #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA | DC | OCTOBER 2025 As mentioned, this is the book where Batman breaks a white supremacist's arm so incredibly badly that, dude will need some kind of prosthetic. A major portion of collectors are absolutely here for it. A subset is upset by it. Despite it taking place in a comic book, a fictional domain, it has spawned numerous real-world discussions. Collectors flocked to nearly all iterations of this book to get in on the action. We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $22. Find it here .

BATTLEWORLD #2 – PACO MEDINA – MUPPETS | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2025 Marvel is putting something together here with this Battleworld run, if its title is to be believed. They're aiming to weave together a story that has grown so large and cumbersome that it takes legitimate science to keep track of. Oh, and find a way to spin a new tale from it. Sheeeeeeesh. Tall task, but in the meantime, collectors were all in on the Muppets 70th anniversary covers, including this one from Paco Medina in a homage to the Infinity Gauntlet cover/saga. We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. Find it here .

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #7 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | APRIL 2025 If you've forgotten, don't worry, that's what we're here for! Absolute Batman was never meant to go on as long as it has. It was meant to be a mini-series that quickly took flight and commanded more. That really became evident around this issue. The issue that introduces Victor Fries, or Absolute Mr. Freeze. It's also the point where collectors began to buy in and start taking this run seriously. They're doing wild things in the Absolute Universe, and right about here is when people really started to notice. It comes full circle, as the story continues! We tracked it at a high sale of $57 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. Find it here .

POP KILL #1 – WILL JACK – MUMMY HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – WEBSTORE (LIMITED 666) | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | OCTOBER 2025 Pop Kill has been getting a bunch of attention thanks to its revealing variant covers. Sex sells, we know this, and so does the market. Once Will Jack dropped this killer (and exclusive) webstore variant featuring a scantily clad gal, it was over. Collectors wanted a copy, and some are paying top dollar to get this Will Jack webstore exclusive, despite the spooky season behind us. We tracked it at a high sale of $166 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $138. Find it here .

TRANSFORMERS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER – REGULAR | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2023 As mentioned, Daniel Warren Johnson has been taking the industry by storm. He's been a beast for some time, but this run is when the wider fanbase really took notice. Transformers is a massive IP, but it hasn't had crazy success in the comic world. No one is looking at the Transformers run as the next book to routinely make it into the "best of" series. But then DWJ got his hands on it, dang, Transformers has become a can't-miss title for collectors. It's being taken seriously, and helping spawn/develop/propel forward this fantastic Energon universe, that, despite being over 40 years old as an IP, is breaking new ground month in and out. That kicked off right here! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $47. Find it here .

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1 – JAVIER GARRON – MUPPETS | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2025 This book marks the debut of Evangeline, a lawyer and andpseudo-villainn in this new Spider-Man mini series. It also features Peter in his college days, something collectors desperately want more of. That was enough to propel interest, then Marvel opted to drop this variant for the Muppets' 70th anniversary. An Amazing Fantasy #15 homage with Miss Piggy saving the day is just what the doctor ordered! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. Find it here .

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 The release of the annual has kicked off a ton of conversation and more than a few sales on the aftermarket. Inevitably, some who are just joining in are playing a bit of catch-up, or those who dipped a toe in were finally sold and circled back. It's the entry point to this series and a pivotal issue. It's become a modern key that has brought back/in collectors from all over the globe and across demographics. It's a key in every sense of the word these days, and there are those still waiting and willing to snag a copy any chance they can get. We tracked it at a high sale of $207 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $80. Find it here .