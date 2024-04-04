Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: David Pepose, space ghost

Space Ghost #1 Gets 33,500 Orders Already, Dynamite Says "Not Enough"

Dynamite has announced that the initial orders for Space Ghost #1 from comic book retailers came in past 33,500 copies.

Article Summary Space Ghost #1 initial orders top 33,500, yet Dynamite expects more before FOC.

UK interest in Space Ghost is low compared to ThunderCats' global appeal.

David Pepose writes with Jonathan Lau's art for modern, action-packed comic.

Space Ghost #1 is fully returnable for stores ordering 20+ copies, warns sell-out.

Dynamite has announced that the initial orders for Space Ghost #1 from comic book retailers came in past 33,500 copies. But they also point out that in recent years, Dynamite has experienced significant double-digit percentage jumps at Final Order Cutoff, which is this weekend for this title. Bleeding Cool has covered a number of those jumps in the past. Even with that, Dynamite feels this book has been underordered by retailers at the moment.

I did meet with Dynamite reps at the London Book Fair and discussed Space Ghost against ThunderCats, and pointed out that Space Ghost's appeal in the UK is almost nonexistent as we never got the cartoons; it was more of a North American thing, Whereas ThunderCats was a truly worldwide phenomenon that did not escape the USA. And also, ThunderCats fit the comic book demographic better right now. But Dynamite is convinced on this one.

Writer David Pepose, who has risen from Spencer & Locke to Punisher, Savage Avengers, and Moon Knight is joined by Dynamite's Jonathan Lau on the book and Dynamite says that they have "crafted a thrilling story that balances the timeless spirit of the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon with the most modern action comics delivery."

The first issue of Space Ghost #1 is on FOC this weekend, the last chance for retailers to increase their orders and for readers to get in their preorders with their local comic shop. Dynamite also reminds us that despite strong initial orders, a major jump at FOC, and a healthy overprinting, ThunderCats #1 still managed to sell out completely at the distributor level. The second and third printings of the first issue were necessary to meet demand from customers and retailers. Dynamite also reminds retailers that Space Ghost #1 is fully returnable to stores that order twenty copies or more…

SPACE GHOST #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAR240128

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

Greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. With the territories of the Galactic Federation spread far and wide across the vastness of space, pirates and hijackers ransack the distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists living within them. Yet there is a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the galaxy, bringing vengeance to those prey upon the defenseless. Some say he is a policeman who has abandoned the strictures of the law. Others say he is a phantom, the sole survivor of a war-torn planet. And those who have survived his wrath claim he is more a force of nature, able to bend the very elements of Creation to decimate his enemies. They call him the SPACE GHOST – and his adventures begin here! Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and superstar artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes) kick off this action-packed series with a surprise attack on Space Colony Omicron – home of the brilliant scientist Dr. Jerrod Keplar and his young children, Jan and Jace, as well as their pet monkey, Blip. With the colony's defenses overwhelmed, all seems lost – but these ruthless pirates didn't count on the wild card that is Space Ghost! This debut issue also includes covers from some of the finest artists in the known universe – including FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $4.99

