Spawn World Record Over 70+ Image/DC Crossover Covers In One Month

This month saw Spawn and Batman crossover in the Spawn/Batman title from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo from DC Comics. But for the same month, given the character's greater prominence, Image Comics published a number of crossover covers with Spawn and the regular Image Comics line. And DC Comics did the same with their characters. And Todd McFarlane is claiming a record number of such covers, crossing over with Spawn, over seventy in total between Image and DC.

Of the crossover, Todd McFarlane told me why he went back to DC Comics with this Spawn project after so long apart. "They understand the status of both Greg and myself and the industry. We don't need that much help putting together 48 pages, Greg and I, that's what we do in our sleep. So they've been quite hands-off, to the point of saying are we ever going to see a plot? There are a couple of scenes that are sensitive to Batman, and I know that we need to make sure we don't step by the mountain. But you know, I can't do anything wrong with Spawn, and Greg's been doing Batman for 10 years, so the only real moments of editorial that I see, is once I start writing the script. Which is fair, they may say, oh you know what Todd, Batman wouldn't say that, or wouldn't do that. And I'm not overly fluent in the current status of Bruce Wayne and whatever, and it also depends where this is taking place and at what time."

BATMAN SPAWN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GREG CAPULLO BATMAN

(W) Todd McFarlane (A/CA) Greg Capullo

Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing…but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you've been waiting almost two decades for! Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022