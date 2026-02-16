Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Gin Kung, kickstarter, mirko colak, spawn, We: The Last Spark

Spawn's Mirko Colak Draws New Comic, We: The Last Spark, From Gin Kung

Spawn's Mirko Colak draws the new comic book, We: The Last Spark, from Gin Kung on Kickstarter

SpWe: The Last Spark is a new creator-owned, post-apocalyptic comic heading to Kickstarter, co-created by Gin Kung, and Spawn artist Mirko Colak, with covers by Conan/X-O Manowar artist Tomas Giorello and colours by Diego Rodriguez, the story of a grieving father building a brutal empire, clashing with a superpowered heir who holds the key to the broken world.

The series follows Vincent Cross, a man who loses everything when the global energy grid fails. In the brutal aftermath, he builds an empire fueled by vengeance, only to find himself at war with a superpowered heir whose hidden power could either restore the broken world or burn its last hope to ashes. "This is a story about what remains when civilisation is stripped away—the raw drive for survival and the cost of vengeance," said creator Gin Kung. "To visualise that, I knew I needed artists who could deliver both visceral action and profound weight. Having Mirko and Tomas, whose work has defined gritty, iconic comics for years, is a dream collaboration." We: The Last Spark is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in March, 2026. The campaign will fund the printing of the first volume.

WE: THE LAST SPARK

Writer/Creator: Gin Kung

Pencils/Interior Art: Mirko Colak (Spawn, Batman, Superman)

Covers: Tomas Giorello (Conan, Star Wars, Save Now, Death Planet.)

Colors: Diego Rodriguez (Conan, X-O Manowar, Planet Death)

Script Editor: Phillip Russert

In a world shattered by its own innovation, one broken man fights for vengeance. Survival is the only victory. A grieving father builds a brutal empire to honor his dead daughter, only to wage war against a superpowered heir whose uncontrollable spark could either restore their broken world or consume it for good. Not all heroes get a happy ending.

