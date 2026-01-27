Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: spectrum

Spectrum Deluxe Edition Preview: Melody's Madness March

Spectrum Deluxe Edition hits stores Wednesday! Melody Parker and Ada Latimer traverse the 20th century searching for artistic madness.

Article Summary Spectrum Deluxe Edition debuts January 28th, showcasing a journey through 20th century artistic madness.

Follow Melody Parker and Ada Latimer as they explore inherited madness and creative ambition in music and art.

Written by Rick Quinn with visuals by Dave Chisholm, Spectrum blends genres and inventive storytelling.

Melody Parker is losing her mind. Ada Latimer wants to be normal. Together, they will travel across the spectrum of the 20th century in search of madness: both the kind you inherit from your parents and the kind required to be an artist. Spectrum is a frenetic, genre-blending, formally inventive story about the magic and power of music with words by Rick Quinn and visuals by Dave Chisholm(Chasin' The Bird, Miles Davis and The Search for the Sound).

SPECTRUM DELUXE EDITION

Mad Cave Studios

1125MA0754

(W) Rick Quinn (A/CA) Dave Chisholm

Melody Parker is losing her mind. Ada Latimer wants to be normal. Together, they will travel across the spectrum of the 20th century in search of madness: both the kind you inherit from your parents and the kind required to be an artist. Spectrum is a frenetic, genre-blending, formally inventive story about the magic and power of music with words by Rick Quinn and visuals by Dave Chisholm(Chasin' The Bird, Miles Davis and The Search for the Sound).

In Shops: 1/28/2026

SRP: $39.99

