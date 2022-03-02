Speculator Corner: Mark Waid & Peter Krause's Irredeemable #1

Irredeemable is a comic book series written by Mark Waid, drawn by Peter Krause and Diego Barreto, and published by Boom! Studios. The series follows the fall of the world's greatest superhero, the Plutonian, as he begins slaughtering the population of Earth. His former allies, the superhero group The Paradigm, attempt to find a way to stop his rampage while dealing with their own problems of betrayal and hopelessness. Irredeemable #1 was first published in 2009, and the series ended in 2012, after thirty-seven issues and one special. A spin-off, Incorruptible, was released in 2009, which follows one of the Plutonian's greatest enemies, Max Damage, on his journey to become a superhero in the wake of Plutonian's fall. Waid brought both series to a conclusion in May 2012.

Jake Hull of the Spec Tales Podcast just had Mark Waid on their new episode. The show has a speculation segment where the hosts and guests talk about a comic that we think is undervalued or has some future value. And Mark Waid took this opportunity to say the following "Other stuff without being self-serving, uh, I would hang on to my copies of Irredeemable and track down more copies of Irredeemable if I were you. I cannot specifically say why. There are reasons beyond me wanting you to read it." After Jake told him how much he loves Irredeemable and how it's his favourite work by Waid, Mark then said, "All I will tell you is that you're headed for a world of joy, and that's all I can tell you."

Might an announcement be due? TV show or film? Irredeemable has been optioned by Fox with Don't Look Up director Adam McKay attached to direct the movie, but that was a while ago. Six years, even. Might we be getting an update soon? And might this be the reason that certain folks have been snapping up Irredeemable #1 on eBay?