Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #5 Preview: Clone Wars

The Gwens do final battle against Finale in the finale of this series in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #5. Will Gwen ever be the same again? Of course not! Have you never read one of these things?! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #5

by Tim Seeley & Jody Nishijima, cover by David Nakayama

FACE TO FACE WITH FINALE! Gwen has one last stop and it's at the end of time to face the one who started it all, Finale! But if Gwen defeats Finale will her time be fixed? Perhaps not as she remembers it… And what's to happen to the other Gwens?! Don't miss the epic final issue that will impact Gwen Stacy's entire timeline!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620257700511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620257700521 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 5 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700531 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 5 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700551 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 5 BALDARI VARIANT – $3.99 US

