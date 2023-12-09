Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: joe kelly, omnibus

Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus Delayed Until 2025

The Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus was originally announced in 2022 to be published in July 2023. It will now come out in 2025.

The Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus was originally announced in 2022 to be published in July 2023. But it wasn't, and orders were cancelled. It has now been delayed until January 2025. If you wondered why it wasn't on shelves… it's a shame, because a collection including Spider-Man going up against the crime bosses of New York, including Hammerhead and Mister Negative, as well as getting back together with the Black Cat, as well as Kravevn back on the hunt might be well timed right now. Unless Joe Kelly's stories would be seen as too similar to Zeb Wells' most recent stories? But some of the stories were by Zeb Wells as well… it's a mystery.

Other cancelled Omnibuses have been rescheduled sooner... Star Wars Legends: The Empire Omnibus Vol 2 came out in October, Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol 2 in February 2024, X-Factor By Peter David Omnibus Vol 3 in March 2024, but Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus is the only one of them to be pushed into an entirely new year.

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS Hardcover – January 14, 2025

by Joe Kelly, Zeb Wells, Chris Bachalo, Ken Lashley

One of the finest – and funniest – writers in comics spins amazing tales of Spider-Man! As one of the key creators in Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, Joe Kelly crafted a series of memorable adventures for the wall-crawler – including a clash with crime bosses Hammerhead and Mister Negative, and a romantic reunion with the Black Cat! Peter's pal Harry Osborn suits up as the American Son! Kraven's family embarks on a grim hunt – and it's spider season! But when Peter Parker's nonstop life pits him against Baron Zemo, the results will be downright savage! Plus: More Spidey tales as only Kelly can write them, including a riotous team-up with Deadpool! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; and WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647; and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.

