Marvel Cancel 2023 Omnibus Orders To Be Rescheduled For 2024 Marvel Comics has cancelled orders for a bunch of omnibus volumes, Spider-Man, Star Wars Legends: The Empire, Ultimate X-Men and X-Factor.

Marvel Comics has cancelled the listings for Spider-Man By Joe Kelly Omnibus, Star Wars Legends: The Empire Omnibus, Ultimate X-Men Omnibus Vol 2 and X-Factor By Peter David Omnibus Vol 3. While conversely, Fantastic Four By Millar & Hitch Omnibus collecting Fantastic Four #554-569, Annual 32; Fantastic Force #1-4 and Marvel 1985 #1-6 has been moved up from the 24th of May to the 25th of April. Here's when the rescheduled Omnibuses were meant to come out:

by Chris Bachalo, Ken Lashley, Joe Kelly, Zeb Wells. One of the finest – and funniest – writers in comics spins amazing tales of Spider-Man! As one of the key creators in Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, Joe Kelly crafted a series of memorable adventures for the wall-crawler – including a clash with crime bosses Hammerhead and Mister Negative, and a romantic reunion with the Black Cat! Peter's pal Harry Osborn suits up as the American Son! Kraven's family embarks on a grim hunt – and it's spider season! But when Peter Parker's nonstop life pits him against Baron Zemo, the results will be downright savage! Plus: More Spidey tales as only Kelly can write them, including a riotous team-up with Deadpool! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; and WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647; and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC – ON SALE MAY 2023

Written by RANDY STRADLEY, TIM SIEDELL,

DAN THORSLAND, RYDER WINDHAM, JAN STRNAD,

BRIAN DALEY, ANTHONY DANIELS, KIA ASAMIYA & MORE

Penciled by GABRIEL GUZMAN, DOUGLAS WHEATLEY, STEPHEN THOMPSON, IVÁN FERNÁNDEZ, BILL HUGHES, IAN GIBSON, IGOR KORDEY, KIA ASAMIYA & MORE

Covers by FELIPE MASSAFERA & KILIAN PLUNKETT

The galaxy's darkest days are here! In the months after Revenge of the Sith, Darth Vader continues his relentless pursuit of the surviving Jedi. But between Dass Jennir's smuggling crew, a veritable army of assassins and the Emperor's own sinister plans, will Vader's ruthlessness be enough to keep him intact? Then join C-3PO and R2-D2's search for a new master as they face pirates, monsters and evil droids! Plus: the earliest adventures of young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian (including the acquisition of a certain starship), and Obi-Wan Kenobi's time on Tatooine! Collecting STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — FIRE CARRIER #1-5, STAR WARS: DARK TIMES — A SPARK REMAINS #1-5, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE NINTH ASSASSIN #1-5, STAR WARS: DARTH VADER AND THE CRY OF SHADOWS #1-5, STAR WARS: DROIDS SPECIAL #1, STAR WARS: DROIDS (1994) #1-6, STAR WARS: DROIDS (1995) #1-8 and STAR WARS: THE PROTOCOL OFFENSIVE — plus material from STAR WARS VISIONARIES; STAR WARS TALES #11-12, #15 and #20; DARK HORSE PRESENTS ANNUAL '99; and STAR WARS GALAXY MAGAZINE #1.

ULTIMATE X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 – 5th July 2023

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, ROBERT KIRKMAN & MIKE CAREY

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, BRANDON PETERSON, ANDY KUBERT, STUART IMMONEN, STEVE DILLON,

TOM RANEY, BEN OLIVER, SALVADOR LARROCA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & PASQUAL FERRY

Covers by DAVID FINCH & ANDY KUBERT

Four of the 21st century's most celebrated writers propel the Ultimate X-Men to ever greater heights! First, the team must ally with Spider-Man and Daredevil to help Wolverine fight a secret from his mysterious past. Then, the U.S. government enters the mutant-training business — and Emma Frost is in charge of the new class! But the shocking death of one of their own leaves the remaining X-Men struggling to deal with the loss — and when Mister Sinister arrives, he plans to give them even more to mourn! Gambit returns, Longshot is the lucky survivor of a murderous mutant reality show and Storm searches for Wolverine! Plus: Is Ultimate Juggernaut ultimately unstoppable? Who is Magician? And is Jean Grey really the cosmic entity called Phoenix?! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN #34-74 and ANNUAL #1-2, ULTIMATE X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1.

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3 – 8th August 2023

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by VALENTINE DE LANDRO, MARCO SANTUCCI, BING CANSINO, KARL MOLINE,

SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA, EMA LUPACCHINO,

PAUL DAVIDSON, DENNIS CALERO & LEONARD KIRK

Covers by DAVID YARDIN AND NICK BRADSHAW

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

As the world's only mutant detective agency, X-Factor Investigations welcomes all cases — the stranger, the better! And their latest gigs involve gods, vampires, the disappearance of the Invisible Woman and the ever-volatile state of mutant politics — lurching from a literal Utopia to a damaging Schism! But in the wake of a heartbreaking loss, the team has splintered — and Jamie Madrox begins a quest for the answers he needs to feel whole again. What does his future have in store? Meanwhile, Siryn faces the fight of her life, and a traumatized Wolfsbane returns with a baby on the way — only to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Rictor, has a new love! And will a member of X-Factor fall? It's an X-book like no other! Collecting X-FACTOR (2005) #40-50, #200-232 and #224.1; and NATION X: X-FACTOR.