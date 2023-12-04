Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: cookbook, new york

Spider-Man Gets An Official New Yorker Cookbook

Spider-Man: The Official Cookbook: Your Friendly Neighborhood Guide to Cuisine from NYC, the Spider-Verse & Beyond for April 2024.

Spider-Man: The Official Cookbook: Your Friendly Neighborhood Guide to Cuisine from NYC, the Spider-Verse & Beyond is to be published by Insight Editions in April. Written by Jermaine McLaughlin, Paul Eschbach and Von Diaz, as if it were narrated by the web-slinger himself, this is Spider-Man's guide to New York cuisine with Spider-Man's own hometown recipes, as well as those of fellow neighbourhood super heroes and friends from across the Spider-Verse.

"With great recipes, there must also come great responsibility . . . to share. Spider-Man's decided to do just that, pairing recipes for his favorite New York City dishes with action-packed anecdotes. From Aunt May's Wheatcakes to Miles Morales's Arañitas to Wong's Chai Tea Latte, Spidey turns each meal into a culinary adventure."

60+ RECIPES: Enjoy more than 60 of Spider-Man and Co.'s favorite recipes for appetizers, main courses, desserts, and beverages from all over New York City!

BRING NYC HOME: Cook up recipes from all around the five boroughs and enjoy the global influence that makes the city a true melting pot.

ENTER A MULTIVERSE OF FLAVOR: This cookbook also features contributions from Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and more heroes from across the Spider-Verse!

PERFECT FOR ALL SKILL LEVELS: Great for beginners and experienced chefs alike, this cookbook will help you prepare amazing dishes inspired by your favorite super heroes for your friends and family.

COMPLETE YOUR MARVEL COLLECTION: This cookbook stands alongside fan-favorite cookbooks such as Avengers Campus: The Official Cookbook: Recipes from Pym's Test Kitchen and Beyond, Marvel Eat the Universe: The Official Cookbook, and Marvel Comics: Cooking with Deadpool.

Here are some layout samples of what may be coming… actual text to be added at a later date.

