Spider-Man Stars in New Marvel Fairy Tales Infinity Comic

No, it isn't The Hulk's notoriously crooked penis. That's a giant beanstalk growing outside the headquarters of the Daily Bugle in the upcoming Infinity Comics, Marvel Fairy Tales.

Announced in a press release on Marvel.com, Marvel Fairy Tales is a four-issue Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited by writer Ryan North and "an all-star team of artists including Jay Fosgitt, Dax Gordine, and Gustavo Duarte." The story: Peter and the Beanstalk. You can guess what happens, but here's the synopsis anyway:

When a giant beanstalk grows outside the Daily Bugle building, Peter Parker and his boss, J. Jonah Jameson, start climbing up it to learn what mysteries await in the clouds! (Hint: "Fee fi fo fum.") Thrill as Spider-Man tries to keep J. Jonah Jameson from doing whatever he wants! Gasp as JJJ steals from giants all in the service of you, the audience, and the Daily Bugle! And, expect a special guest-star in issue #1 as the Eternal Sersi shows up to give Spidey a hand with a Deviant troll!

And here's why Ryan North has to say about it:

The idea was 'Fairy tales as an Infinity Comic' and so, given a vertical medium full of scrolling, I of course went to the most vertical fairy tale there is: Jack and the Beanstalk. It ended up fitting really well into the Marvel Universe: Jack is honestly a huge greedy jerk (invading a stranger's house multiple times, stealing things endlessly) which mapped nicely onto everyone's favorite high-maintenance newspaperman, J. Jonah Jameson! Part of the joy for me is seeing how these timeless tales fit into a world of Cosmic Cubes, Infinity Stones… and endless demands by JJJ for pictures of Spider-Man. JJJ and Spidey are great together—you can basically sit back and watch the sparks fly. But having them being forced to team up against giants who want to grind their bones to make their bread might be something neither of them have faced before…

The first issue of Marvel Fairy Tales is available to read now with new issues coming out every Thursday.