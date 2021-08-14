Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day Shows A Brutal Daredevil Future

We ran a look at the surprise Daredevil story in today's Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic a while ago. But now that it is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, we can afford to be a little more spoilery.

Because the comic also includes an unannounced Daredevil story by Chip Zdarsky and Greg Smallwood that looks at the world-circling around Daredevils Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios.

Which includes Jessica Jones following a case while Luke Cage looks after their daughter, after the death of several other private investigators.

As she gets a clue as to who is behind the deaths, Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York and The Kingpin of Crime. Who is about to reveal the true brutal self he has kept hidden, something he blames Daredevil – one of them – for.

What has The Kingpin done? Who has he done it to? Is this a real or imagined scene? It seems like the entire New York street-level superhero scene is dead at his hands.

This is a sneak peek of something that is to come. The current Daredevil series has Matt Murdock imprisoned for murder while Elektra takes on the Daredevil identity on the streets of Hell's Kitchen. It looks like it is brutal, and Chip Zdarsky will be telling that story with Moon Knight's Greg Smallwood. Expect blood… The FCBD Spider-Man/Venom 2021 comic will be available as part of Free Comic Book Day, today, the 14th of August. Odds are your comic shop will have a copy or two.

FCBD 2021 MARVEL SILVER SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1 (NET)

APR210031

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V. (A) Bryan Hitch

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators – and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet! Starring Spider-Man and Venom! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops on Free Comic Book Day 2021!