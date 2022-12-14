Spider-Man, X-Men Send In The Clones In Dark Web (Spoilers)

Spider-Man is having an X-Men crossover event in Dark Web. So while in his Amazing Spider-Man #15 out today, he is messing around with Chasm and Venom, he also shows up in Dark Web: X-Men #1 also out today.

And learning that the new Inferno of Dark Web is all down to a clone of Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor. Of which he has been there, done that. And then he jumps over to Amazing Spider-Man #15 and encounters that very clone.

Oh dear, Spider-Man, you just almost said the J-word. Surely with all the clone storylines you've been involved in, you would know better than that? It's just rude. You never went on to Ben Reilly about how much he looked like you, right? I mean he gets it all the time…

No wonder he prefers the mask, and to be called Chasm these days. Not that he's bitter and twisted or anything.

You would have thought by now the Marvel Universe would have some kind of clone therapy for these sorts of issues. You know, so New York doesn't have to turn into even more of a hellhole than it is usually, every few years or so. I am sure it would pay for itself.

DARK WEB X-MEN #1 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Rod Reis (CA) Phil Noto

THE X-MEN ARE ENSNARED IN CHASM AND THE GOBLIN QUEEN'S DARK WEB! Chaos reigns in the streets of New York City as demon hordes pour forth from the realm of Limbo, a realm that until recently was ruled by Magik. A realm now ruled by Cyclops' ex. Also, Havok's ex. Also, a clone of Jean. The X-Men wade into the fray by taking on some of their darker history as the Goblin Queen returns for vengeance! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220763

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! 'NUFF SAID?

What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?

Rated T In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99