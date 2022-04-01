Spider-Punk #1 Preview: Kraven's Last Hunt

Kraven and the Hunters, a band of Nazi punks, have invaded Spider-Punk's territory in this preview of Spider-Punk #1. The Dead Kennedys have a saying about that.

Will this be Kraven's last hunt? If Hobie's experience with Norman Osborn is any indicator, we're thinking os. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Punk #1

by Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason, cover by Olivier Coipel

ANARCHY IN THE SPIDER-VERSE! SPIDER-PUNK GETS HIS OWN SERIES! HOBIE BROWN is THE ANARCHIC SPIDER-PUNK – set to protect EARTH-138 with his ax in hand and his chaotic band of punk rockin' heroes backing him! NORMAN OSBORN is dead, but will the chaos he's created be too much for Spider-Punk and gang to handle? Feel the vibes as CODY ZIGLAR (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and JUSTIN MASON bring you the jams when "BANNED IN DC" begins here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620244700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620244700121 – SPIDER-PUNK 1 OKAZAKI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620244700131 – SPIDER-PUNK 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620244700141 – SPIDER-PUNK 1 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620244700151 – SPIDER-PUNK 1 DEL MUNDO VARIANT – $3.99 US

