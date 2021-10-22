Spider-Woman #16 Preview: Looks Like Someone Wants to Be the Cool Aunt

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next up, we've got a preview of Spider-Woman #16, in which Spider-Woman briefly considers the morality of allowing her 17-year-old niece to engage in dangerous super-heroics… before remembering she's in a comic book where child soldiers are widely accepted. Spider-Woman #16 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

SPIDER-WOMAN #16

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211175

AUG211177 – SPIDER-WOMAN #16 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Karla Pacheco (A) Pere Perez (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

• Aeternum threatened Jess' family. Now Jess is fighting back…WITH her family.

• Someone in the Drew clan suits up for the first time! Who could it be?!

• Don't miss the high-octane conclusion to this action-packed arc!

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

