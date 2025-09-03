Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, peter parker

Splitting Up Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Venom & Peter Parker (Spoilers)

Splitting Up Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Venom & Peter Parker (All New Venom #10 and Amazing Spider-Man #11 Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of All-New Venom #10 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz. And in today's All-New Venom, Mary Jane and Paul are having the talk.

And Dylan is having the talk too. It's always hardest on the foster children whose foster mother has been seeing his real father behind the foster father's back without telling anyone, and it all comes out.

And then Paul and Venom are having the talk. With Venom taking the role of the reader…

And then Mary Jane and Venom are having the talk, in their own shared Hive consciousness.

And they have a lot of baggage to bring up. From thirty-five years ago… Amazing Spider-Man #299 by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane, from enom's very first proper appearance…

Reprised right now inside their shared hive consciousness, from a different angle.. and modern comics colouring methods.

And addressing the journey that Venom has taken from that day…

…to this, again, giving some readers complaints a voice, which has really become an Al Ewing trope of late…

An abusive relationship that hasn"t been addressed in the comic books for some considerable time.

And the truth, something Mary Jane will know more than anyone else right now, courtesy of their symbiotic bond…

No, not Peter Parker, but Eddie Brock. Though the question could, of course, be aimed at her, and that's all in the subtext. Because in today's Amazing Spider-Man? Ben Reilly is meeting up with Felicia Hardy… and Janine.

Yup, that gets addressed too. So what's all this about Venom still loving Eddie Brock?

Well, Peter Parker seems to be making better choices today…

Even if Venom is not.

So Ben Reilly has broken up with Mary Jane, pretending to be Peter Parker. Mary Jane has broken up with Paul Rabin, though they will have to share the same apartment for a bit. And with Venom, though they will have to share the symbiotic bond for a bit. And Peter Parker has gotten a new suit… All-New Venom #10 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Joe Kelly, Saldin Ahmed, Lee Gatlin, Jason Loo, John Romita Jr., Pere Perez, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

