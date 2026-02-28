Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta, scarecrow, scott snyder, Whatnot

Spoilers: Scott Snyder Reveals Nick Dragotta's Absolute Scarecrow Design for Absolute Batman #19

Article Summary Scott Snyder reveals Nick Dragotta's new Scarecrow design for Absolute Batman #19, hitting shelves April 2026.

Scarecrow debuts in the Absolute Universe as a reimagined, chilling Arkham doctor, Dr. Jonathan Crane.

Poison Ivy's threat continues as new alliances and villains surface in the Absolute Batman storyline.

Upcoming issues promise major Gotham shifts, shocking losses, and the arrival of the Robins.

The DC Comics-revealed cover to Absolute Batman #19 by Nick Dragotta, out in April, revealed the first look for the upcoming Absolute Universe version of the Batman villain, The Scarecrow. Seen reflected in Batman's blades, both as a dapper fellow in a 1920s style American suit and hat…. and then a closer look with buttons for eyes, and blood strings up and down across a gaping, fractured, mouth. Lovely.

Then on a Whatnot stream from Trinity Comics, featuring Scott Snyder, he revealed, phone to phone, a better look at Nick Dragotta's designs for the character.

Absolute Batman #19 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be published by DC Comics on the 8th of April, 2026.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Eric Canete (CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE IVY'S TENDRILS CONTINUE TO INFECT GOTHAM CITY! After the explosive reveal ending last issue, and Batman continues to fight Poison Ivy's mutated monsters and winds up uncovering an even more gruesome horror that has embedded itself in the city's very foundations. All while the Joker's machinations start to coalesce in a partnership with a new ally. $4.99 3/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here.

$4.99 4/8/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026

