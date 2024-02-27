Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince, Art Book, Dragon and Chameleon, manga, My Happy Marriage Art Book, Square Enix

Square Enix Announces New Manga and Art Books for Fall 2024

Square Enix Announces New Manga and Art Books for Fall 2024: Dragon and Chameleon, My Happy Marriage, and Always a Catch!

Article Summary Square Enix unveils Fall 2024 manga: Dragon and Chameleon, and Always a Catch!

Dragon and Chameleon Vol. 1 depicts a body-swap turmoil between artists.

Always a Catch! features martial arts romance with a duke's daughter.

My Happy Marriage Art Book offers an exclusive peek at the series' artistry.

SQUARE ENIX, in a slight departure from games, announced three new titles for publication from the Square Enix Manga & Books imprints in Fall 2024. Dragon and Chameleon, Always A Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince! and My Happy Marriage Art Book are available for pre-order now.

Dragon and Chameleon Vol. 1 (English Edition)

When a veteran manga creator inexplicably switches bodies with his jealous assistant, their clashing artistic ideals will rock the entire industry! Garyo Hanagami is a best-selling artist praised as a genius of the craft. Shinobu Miyama is a bitter rookie with a knack for copying other people's art styles. When an accident causes the two to switch bodies, Miyama is more than happy to take Hanagami's place, forcing the veteran to rebuild his career from the ground up. Now, the dragon must reclaim his throne from the chameleon who replaced him!

Dragon and Chameleon Vol. 1 (9781646093113 | $12.99 USD) will be on sale in November 2024 and is available for pre-order today from the Square Enix website.

Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince Vol. 1 (English Edition)

A zany romantic comedy starring Maria, the daughter of a duke, who grew up believing she would one day inherit her father's dukedom. Accordingly, she focused her attentions on honing her martial arts prowess while thoughts of marriage fell by the wayside. Now that she's decided it's time to marry after all, she's arrived a little late to the game! Are there even any eligible bachelors left?! Enter Renato, the crown prince of a neighboring country, who may have a thing for ass-kicking young ladies…

Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince Vol. 1 (9781646093083 | $12.99 USD) will be on sale November 2024 and is available for pre-order today from the Square Enix website.

My Happy Marriage Art Book (English Edition )

This deluxe hardcover edition offers over a hundred pages of gorgeous artwork by the My Happy Marriage manga artist, Rito Kohsaka, along with behind-the-scenes commentary on some of the most iconic illustrations. Exclusive story expansions written by the series author, Akumi Agitogi, appear throughout the volume. With a foil-stamped dust jacket, vellum chapter title pages, and exclusive content, this beautiful collection is an absolute must-have for fans of the My Happy Marriage!

My Happy Marriage Art Book (9781646093151 | $27.99 USD) will be on sale in winter 2024 and is available for pre-order today from the Square Enix website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!