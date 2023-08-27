Posted in: Comics | Tagged: keenspot, Mike Hartigan, Niall Orourke, november 2023, Solicits, Squish And Squash

Squish & Squash Launch in Keenspot November 2023 Solicits

Niall O'Rourke and Mike Hartigan launch their new Squish & Squash series from Keenspot Entertainment in their November 2023 solicits.

SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR A MIKE HARTIGAN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP231824

SEP231825 – SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR B ZEEA ADAMS – 5.99

SEP231826 – SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR C J HAMMOND – 5.99

SEP231827 – SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR D MATT RODGERS – 5.99

SEP231828 – SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH – 9.99

SEP231829 – SQUISH & SQUASH #1 CVR F 6 COPY OROURKE INCV

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A / CA) Mike Hartigan

Squish and Squash are two young cadets trying to make it into the Intergalactic Search and Rescue Squad. In order to become rescuers, they must pass the difficult "Save the Gimblemans" simulation test. It's not going to be easy, especially with tough Captain Twomey breathing down their necks. Breaking the rules and saving the crew from a burning galactic cruise ship lands our two cadets in trouble. The duo are given one last chance to pass the test or be thrown out of the academy for good. Our adventurous heroes must find new and imaginative ways to earn their patch and become bona fide rescuers! Squish & Squash is a cartoony sci-fi adventure story about friendship and courage, perfect for readers of all ages!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 5.99

CHRISTMAS WITH GRUBBS GN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP231820

(W) Max Weaver (A / CA) Athila Fabbio

Now an animated show starring Jerry O'Connell, Wil Wheaton, Jodie Sweetin, Jaleel White, Felicia Day, Jason Marsden, and Debi Derryberry! The year is 1985, and all that Billy "Grubbs" Watson wants for Christmas is one simple thing: a golf cart! And to have any chance of getting his dream gift, he'll have to do one simple thing: be good. Um… for town troublemaker Grubbs, that's anything but simple! But with the help of (or perhaps in spite of) his energetic imaginary friend Tyler, he'll try his darndest! Because he really, really wants that golf cart!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HOLLOWED #5 CVR A DARIUS JOHNSON

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP231821

SEP231822 – HOLLOWED #5 CVR B MARSHALL LAKES – 5.99

SEP231823 – HOLLOWED #5 CVR C DARIUS JOHNSON – 5.99

(A / CA) Darius Q Johnson

Detectives Tyler and Vasquez have learned that The Butcher investigation is much more than they anticipated. Sylvia is behind the murders as a conspiracy begins to unravel involving an alien invasion and the origins of how she and Oren ended up on our planet. Things get all sorts of intergalactic in this action-packed issue!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TOY #4 CVR A GANDOLPHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

SEP231830

SEP231831 – TOY #4 CVR B GANDOLPHO – 5.99

SEP231832 – TOY #4 CVR C NOAH RAY – 5.99

(W) Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

Error! Error! Toy receives a distress message from his former colleague, Elmer Wright, who is now the head inventor on Bolt Island. Elmer's robots have fallen prey to a virus that has been spread by the villainous Carrie Codes. Will Toy be able to stop the virus from spreading, or will our furry friend short circuit?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 5.99

