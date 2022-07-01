Stan Lee's Genesis' Launches 200 Characters As NFTs

Stan Lee's Genesis has launched a collection of 10,000 NFTs minted on the Solana blockchain ahead of the release of Stan Lee's Genesis physical table-top board game next summer. Stan Lee's Genesis introduces 200 new characters imagined and illustrated by writer/producer Tom Akel and comic book artist, Ryan Benjamin.

In Stan Lee's Genesis, players must harness their creative energy to give birth to a unique universe. Genesis is intended to put the power of creation into the hands of the players and honor the legacy of Stan's brilliance as one of the preeminent creative forces of the 20th century. Every game is different as players both compete and collaborate as they construct a comic book universe full of heroes, villains, super team, evil syndicates, galactic threats, and all-encompassing cross over events!

In the coming weeks the Book of Arcana will open and reveal the world of Stan Lee's Genesis through the eyes of Doctor Alexander Arcana.

70 years ago Doctor Alexander Arcana became connected to an ancient book whose origin remains shrouded in mystery. The book, one of the artifacts that infected Arcana with unsurpassed magical abilities, chronicled a universe that existed just below the surface of our own. A universe powered by creativity and the existence of an entity that in time has come to be referred to as "Genesis".

There have always been rumors, shadowy records, clues of his existence throughout history. As this universe expanded and new worlds were discovered, new planes of existence and new dimensions, it seemed all had similar stories of this enigmatic entity.

Genesis himself, is a reflection of the creativity of our world. This mysterious power has been injecting supernatural characters, stories, and even entire worlds into our own. But, the power of Genesis lies not in his ability to do these things, but in the ability of others to wield his power themselves. When properly focused, those who tap into the legacy of Genesis hold the ultimate power of creation in their hands.

Doctor Arcana has spent decades studying this tome and unlocking its secrets. The book, now known as "The Book of Arcana" is one of the most coveted and sought after relics in the universe. Soon, he will unveil this world to you.