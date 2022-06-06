A New Hope in Marvel's Star Wars #6 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Auctions

Star Wars Marvel Comics from the original run are still in high demand, as the Kenobi series debuted on Disney+ this week and has sent everyone searching for issues to fill in their runs. One issue that seems to pop up more and more as one people can't get in great shape is Star Wars #6, which concluded the adaptation of A New Hope. Featuring Luke and Vader dueling on the front dueling and Leia…just laying there, the issue is a tough grab in any kind of decent shape. This copy, a CGC 9.8, does not have that problem, and is taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. The price reflects that, as it sits at $210 as of this writing. You can see it down below.

Star Wars Books Keep Climbing & Climbing

"Star Wars #6 (Marvel, 1977) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Part 6 of the adaptation of the original Star Wars movie. Howard Chaykin art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $45. CGC census 5/22: 118 in 9.8, none higher. A New Hope: Part 6 of 6. "Is this the Final Chapter?!" Based on the screenplay by George Lucas. Adapted by Roy Thomas. Art by Howard Chaykin, Rick Hoberg, and Bill Wray. This is it, the explosive conclusion to the biggest space epic of all time! Armed with the secret plans, the Rebel Alliance mounts an all-out attack on the evil Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star. However, they'll have to break through the monstrous space station's own defenses and dozens of deadly Tie-Fighters to get to its weak point. As the Rebels' time begins to run out, and their fleet of X-Wing Fighters begins to dwindle, it falls upon young Luke Skywalker and the power of the force to save the day. But first he'll have to get past the most dangerous man in the galaxy – Darth Vader! Cover price $0.35."

Will always love that the comics had Vader with red eyes. It's the little things in life. Go here to get more info on this copy, and to place a bid. While there, take a look at all of the other great comics taking bids today.