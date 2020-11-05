Star Wars #8 Review: Exhaustive and Tedious Finale

Star Wars #8 6.5/10 Commander Zahra can't stick the landing in an issue that repeats the unfortunate mistakes of the past.

Star Wars #8 is the follow-up issue to an in-depth dive on a protege of Wilhuff Tarkin hits some snags as it is forced to follow canon but does so in a manner that undercuts her competency. If you've ever watched the cliffhangers on the old Batman' 66 series, you'll see the needlessness for the monologuing and the metaphorical "unnecessarily slow dipping mechanism."

Ellian Zahra was personally tasked by the Emperor and Vader to destroy the fragmented Rebel fleet after the events at Bespin. She was to be given every possible Imperial resource to complete this task, including but not limited to a star destroyer she called Tarkin's Will, named to honor her late mentor. She's talented, innovative, clever, and ruthless.

That's why when she ignores every lesson Tarkin taught her and goes along with this exhaustive and tedious finale that did nothing to serve either her interests or the interests of the Empire. The same tactic didn't work for Darth Maul thirty some odd years before, and it was barely less messy this time.

Charles Soule's work in this (and the previous) issue put so much into developing Commander Zahra as a character for her to whiff it so hard here. Even his super effective Vader moments seem wasted. The crisp, clear visuals from Jan Baladzua, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Clayton Cowles took care of some great scenes — the throne room on Coruscant, a great action scene in a reactor room — but the finale was so disappointing that it made it feel like none of it was worth it.

One of the best new characters in canon deserves better than this. RATING: MEH. Star Wars #8

By Charles Soule, Ramon Rosanas, Carlo Pagulayan TO ESCAPE THE EMPIRE'S TRAP, THE REBELS SPRING ONE OF THEIR OWN! What's behind COMMANDER ZAHRA's quest for revenge against LEIA ORGANA? The powerful, dark answer revealed this issue! o And the REBEL'S Fourth and Seventh Divisions will pay the price for Zahra's revenge. See LUKE SKYWALKER, WEDGE ANTILLES and SHARA BEY battle against an onslaught of TIE fighters in the greatest dog fight of the series.