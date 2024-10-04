Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: ashoka, star wars

Star Wars: Ashoka #4 Preview: A Jedi, a Pilot, and a Showdown

In Star Wars: Ashoka #4, Hera risks it all for her friends, while Ahsoka and Sabine face off against formidable foes. Loyalties are tested in this thrilling new issue!

Article Summary Star Wars: Ashoka #4 hits stores October 9th with Ahsoka and Sabine facing off against formidable enemies.

Hera risks her career to aid her friends in a thrilling tale of loyalty and sacrifice in Ashoka #4.

Catch epic Jedi and pilot clashes in this issue by Rodney Barnes & Georges Jeanty, with variant covers available.

FALLEN JEDI! Hera risks her career to help her friends, while Ahsoka and Sabine confront enemies!

Star Wars: Ashoka #4

by Rodney Barnes & Georges Jeanty, cover by E.M. Gist

FALLEN JEDI! Hera risks her career to help her friends, while Ahsoka and Sabine confront enemies!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 09, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620912500411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620912500418 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #4 CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620912500419 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #4 ROD REIS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620912500421 – STAR WARS: AHSOKA #4 ANNIE WU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

