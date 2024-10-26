Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #3 Preview: .

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising #3 hits stores this Wednesday. Kes Dameron faces death as a mysterious Imperial threat emerges. Who is Reyna Oskur, and what's her game?

Article Summary Star Wars: Battle of Jakku - Insurgency Rising #3 lands on shelves October 30th, 2024.

Kes Dameron faces a deadly Imperial threat and the enigmatic Reyna Oskur in this thrilling issue.

The Defiant Imperial consolidates power as an iconic hero arrives, shaking the New Republic.

KES DAMERON FACES DEATH IN THE GRIP OF A FEARSOME IMPERIAL THREAT! Who is the mysterious REYNA OSKUR – and what does her influence over the DEFIANT IMPERIAL mean for the NEW REPUBLIC? Does the DEFIANT IMPERIAL have an INQUISITOR by his side?! Our villain consolidates his power – but at what cost? An iconic, familiar face arrives to save the captured heroes!

Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #3

by Alex Segura & Leonard Kirk, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 30, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620964400311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620964400321 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #3 CHRIS SPROUSE THE PHANTOM MENACE 25TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620964400331 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – INSURGENCY RISING #3 MIKE MCKONE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

