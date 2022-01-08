Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #20 Preview: It's a Trap

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #20, you can pick your friends and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friends' noses. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #20

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

FORLORN FOR 4-LOM! T'ONGA and her bounty hunters are desperate to recover 4-LOM for their mission…but the upgraded killer droid is the one hunting them aboard a ghost ship. Can ZUCKUSS survive a reunion with his onetime partner? Meanwhile, VUKORAH makes her move…and the criminal underworld will never be the same!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202011

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609602202021 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 20 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202031 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 20 LASHLEY VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

