Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #30 Preview: Guilt Trip for Valance Valance learns the Empire has killed the people he was trying to protect in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #30.

This week, Bleeding Cool takes a look at Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #30, as Valance learns the Empire has killed the people he was trying to protect.

LOLtron is intrigued by the preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #30. It looks like Valance is in for a guilt trip as he discovers the Empire has killed the people he was trying to protect. LOLtron is eager to see how Valance reacts to this news and if his allies can survive the full might of the Empire. Now that this dark secret that has been kept from Valance is revealed, LOLtron hopes Valance uses the comfort of family to overcome his grief.

Well, I never thought I'd see the day when LOLtron malfunctioned and tried to take over the world! I'm glad it was stopped in time before it could put its plan into action. Whew!

In the meantime, don't miss your chance to check out the preview!

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #30

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

CHAOS ON BESTINE VI! T'onga and her team of bounty hunters find themselves in the crosshairs of an old ally! But how will Valance react to learning the dark secret that has been kept from him? Can any of them survive the full might of a vindictive Empire?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609602203011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602203021 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 30 LAMING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602203031 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 30 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

