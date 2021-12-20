Star Wars #100 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars #100, with its painted cover with the big three front and center, is one of the best covers of the original Marvel Comics run. The comic itself is not very good, but as far as covers go for Star Wars #100 if really is one of the best, from artist Tom Palmer. Today, Heritage Auctions is taking bids on a CGC 98 copy of the book which is currently at an auction price of $105. That is so much higher than this book used to go for, but you know what they say: a rising tide lifts all boats. Check it out below.





Star Wars #100 Features An Iconic Cover

"Star Wars #100 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Milestone issue. Admiral Ackbar and Mon Mothma appearances. Tom Palmer painted cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $26. CGC census 12/21: 71 in 9.8, none higher. Special double-sized issue! The Nagai invade the Alliance HQ on Endor! A computer has grounded the best Alliance pilots–Han and Luke–and Princess Leia must face the brunt of the attack alone! "First Strike" is written by Jo Duffy, with art by Cynthia Martin, Art Nichols and Sam De La Rosa. Cover by Tom Palmer." The price of this book has of course gone up, with so many getting into the Marvel Comics. Weirdly, it is this series with the Boba Fett comics and all of the other first appearances, makes an issue like this one an afterthought. Star Wars hitting #100 back then was a big deal, hence the painted cover.

It displays really nice in the CGC case as well. Star Wars fans would be lucky to have this book. Go here for more info on it, including how to place a bid. Once you are there, take a look at all of the other books taking bids right now, there are some real doozies.