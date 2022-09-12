Star Wars Collectors: Hell Of A Deal On CGC Books Is On Auction Today

Star Wars collectors: there is a hell of a good bundle of CGC-graded Marvel series books taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Five comics in all are in this bundle, including two copies of #39, the beginning of the Empire Strikes Back adaptation, in 9.2 and 9.4. The other awesome book here, though all four are great, is a CGC 9.2 copy of issue #35, the iconic Darth Vader chess cover. That one is arguably the most famous cover from that original Marvel run and has become a very sought-after comic in good shape. This bundle is currently sitting at only $145 right now, criminally low. Check them out below.

Star Wars CGC Bundle Everyone Should Bid On

"Star Wars CGC-Graded Group of 5 (Marvel, 1978-85). Includes #18 (VF/NM 9.0), 35 (NM- 9.2), 39 (The Empire Strikes Back adaptation begins – 2 copies, NM 9.4 and NM- 9.2), and 91 (NM 9.4). Carmine Infantino and Al Williamson art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value for #39 and 91 = $42; approximate Overstreet value for group = $50. #35 description: "Dark Lord's Gambit!" Written by Archie Goodwin. Art by Carmine Infantino and Gene Day. Like pieces on the game board, the dark lord, Darth Vader, maneuvers the players into position for the coup de tat. The galaxy has just become a more dangerous place to be for the young Luke Skywalker, for the Sith Lord now knows the name of the man who thwarted him by destroying the Death Star. Cover price $0.40."

It would be hard to top getting a Star Wars bundle like this at such a low price. This is an instant collection for a newbie, or a great upgrade for someone already collecting. These are getting pretty hard to get in good shape, especially at these grades. Go here to get more info, and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and check out more books taking bids today as well.

