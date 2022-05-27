Star Wars: Darth Vader #23 Preview: Darth Vader, Hero of the People?

Darth Vader's Mommy Issues have been long-documented. The guy doesn't hate sand just for the heck of it. But can those issue drive him to do something as a force for good? Darth Vader would do anything for love in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #23… including rescuing some refugees? That's the proposition, at least. Will he accept? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #23

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Paul Renaud

"THE SHADOW'S SHADOW'S SHADOW" An epic new story begins as DARTH VADER embarks upon a new mission in partnership with a sworn enemy – but who's leading whom to doom? And what happens when the QUEEN'S SHADOW learns the deepest secret of the Dark Lord of the Sith? Plus: the shocking return of a face from Vader's most distant past!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.56"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502321 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 23 OKAZAKI JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502331 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 23 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

