Star Wars: Darth Vader #26 Preview: Vader Faces His Fears

Darth Vader's notorious hatred of sand is put to the test in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #26 when he must drive a podracer through a sandstorm. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #26

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Rahzzah

INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker's aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader's unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm – while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502621 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 26 MALEEV VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502631 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 26 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.