Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 Preview: A Job With Good Benefits

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the economy is even wreaking havoc on the job market in a fictional galaxy far, far away. The titular Doctor is in need of some medical care, and she has no choice but to turn to her employer for help. Employers would never give away benefits if they don't have to… but thanks to the great resignation, they may have no choice! That's capitalism for you. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #16 WOBH

SEP211021

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli

A DEADLY GAME!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS have escaped the VERMILLION, but there's no escaping CRIMSON DAWN: their spies are EVERYWHERE!

• As DOMINA TAGGE contends with moles within TAGGE CORPORATION and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a POWERFUL ARTIFACT, they strike one last bargain…

• But who can Aphra really trust?

RATED T

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

