Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #24 Preview: Memories

Memories, pressed between the pages of this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #24. Memories, sweetened by a magical chadra-fan teaching Doctor Aphra how to fly. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #24

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by Rickie Yagawa

"DESCENT" Desperate to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost, SANA STARROS and her CREW's search leads them to an OLD HAUNT…and two FAMILIAR FACES they might not survive! Meanwhile, Aphra delves deeper into the secrets of THE ASCENDANT…and the true origin of the SPARK ETERNAL!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724102411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609724102421 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724102431 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 WIJNGAARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

