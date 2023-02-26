Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #10 Preview: Chewy Resists Arrest Chewbacca refuses to enter space-police custody in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #10.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #10

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Phil Noto

THE KEYS TO THE NEXT STAR WARS EVENT BEGIN HERE! Khel Tanna is after Han Solo and Chewbacca! Marshal Buck Vancto is after Han Solo and Chewbacca! Corbus is after Han Sol – well, you get the idea… What does the urn hold that unlocks the future of the Star Wars galaxy? This can't-miss issue leads into the STAR WARS event of 2023!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620225601011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620225601031 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 10 CUMMINGS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620225601041 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 10 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

