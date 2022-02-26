Star Wars: High Republic #15 Preview: In This Issue, a Jedi WILL DIE

Things get heavy, maaan, in this issue of Star Wars: High Republic #15. Like, this death will totally harsh our mellow. The galaxy will be shaken is what we're hearing. Will the Star Wars Universe ever be the same again? It's doubtful. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: High Republic #15

by Cavan Scott & Ario Anindito, cover by Phil Noto

EVERYTHING CHANGES! Phase one of Star Wars: The High Republic reaches its galaxy-shaking conclusion. Only one person can save the Jedi from the mysterious monsters that stalk Starlight Beacon. Who will live and who will die?

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609952801511

| Rated T

$3.99

