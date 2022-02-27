Star Wars: High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2 Preview

Check out a preview of Star Wars: High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2, a comic with a title so long we had no room for a snarky headline. Basically, it's a naked guy with three eyeballs and a mushroom for a head being punished by a leather daddy in a gas mask, so for the sake of this site's Google ranking, it's probably for the best. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: High Republic: Eye of the Storm #2

by Charles Soule & Guillermo Sanna, cover by Ryan Brown

ACT TWO: Marchion. The Wreckage. The Hunt. The Storm. In which the Eye of the Nihil exults after a job well done. In which Marchion Ro reveals the source of the Jedi's greatest fear. In which the future of the Nihil is revealed.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620215700211

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620215700221 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM 2 NOTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620215700231 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM 2 SUAYAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.