Star Wars Reveals The Power Of A Desk Job In The Empire (Spoilers)

Star Wars #50 highlights an unlikley hero of the Rebel Alliance without giving her a name. So we are going to call her Karen.

Article Summary Marvel's Star Wars #50 introduces an unexpected Rebel hero working a desk job in the Empire's administration.

Lando Calrissian goes undercover in the Empire, uncovering a vital alliance within the Records Department.

A new character, dubbed Karen, turns the mundane tasks of an Imperial desk job into a form of resistance.

Charles Soule's tale underscores the potential for rebellion through bureaucracy, hinting at a covert administrative fight.

Having a desk job in the Star Wars movies has never been that glamourous, Sure, you get to give Han Solo his surname, but that's about it. Until Star Wars #50, published by Marvel Comics today, that is. Marvel Comics brings the stories set between Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi to a close, which let's face it have suffered for having Han Solo as a Hansicle the entire time. But in doing so, brings is a new hero of the Rebel Alliance. As the gang first track down a mystical assassination object…

…which can track down its subject via DNA…

… and the only way to get to it, is via excessive Imperial administration.

…and Lando goes Imperial undercover on Naboo. And finds the Records Department.

Where he meets a Karen of an Imperial administrator, the type making the trains run on time, even when they are full of assassins of the Empire. And also calling Lando out for clearly not being the Imperial type. Have his chips at Lucky's Tavern been cashed? Not quite.

Turns out that she has been holding out for twenty-two years. A very specific number, also when Attack Of The Clones came out but that's neither here nor there.

She's just been waiting for a moment like this to fight back against the fascist junta… while still working for them behind a desk.

You can fight the Empire by throwing a desk job at it. Say, did you know that the writer of this comic, Charles Soule, is an entertainment lawyer? Just saying. There really should be a greater Rebel Administration Alliance, should there not? Rather than just being put onto the Golcafrinchan B Ark, they could be holding endless delaying meetings with the Emperor, snarling up Darth Vader's Tie Fighter with red tape, and occasionally blowing up yet another Death Star from within…

And yes, then there are the moral implications of using such a remote assassination device in this fashion, so the Alliance has to take the time to consider the options, check how the device actually works, huddle the Rebel Ethics Lecturers in a quorum to report back with a proposal that…

… or just let the Wookie win. What happens next? Well, the Emperor is actually in Return Of The Jedi, is he not?

