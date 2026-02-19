Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, chris condon, Star Wars: Rogue One, stephanie phillips

Star Wars Rogue One One-Shots From Marvel Comics In 2026

Star Wars Rogue One One-Shots from May to September, courtesy of Marvel Comics In 2026

Article Summary Marvel Comics announces five new Star Wars: Rogue One one-shots for the film’s 10th anniversary in 2026.

Each one-shot stars a key Rogue One character: Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, Saw Gerrera, Chirrut & Baze, and Darth Vader.

Stories delve into untold adventures set just before Rogue One, with top writers and artists on every issue.

Unique plots reveal backstories, dangerous missions, and personal struggles leading into Rogue One’s events.

Starting in May, for 10 years of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Comics will publish a series of tie-in one-shots, each spotlighting a character from the story: Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, Saw Gerrera, Chirrut & Baze, and Darth Vader, one per month, from May to September.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CASSIAN ANDOR #1 – May 2026

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by LUKE ROSS

CASSIAN ANDOR'S FINAL MISSION BEFORE HE MEETS HIS ULTIMATE HEROIC DESTINY!

Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone Rebel operative walks into danger. Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller.

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by RAMON ROSANAS

A PRISONER OF THE EMPIRE. A CHANCE AT HOPE.

On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso's brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer "Liana Hallik" to help pull off an impossible escape. Can Jyn outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators long enough to crack the code—and keep a frightened young prisoner alive? Will a leap of faith heal old scars from Galen, Lyra, and Saw… or will Wobani claim Jyn's future before the Rebellion ever can?

Written by MARC BERNARDIN

Art by GABRIEL GUZMAN

WITNESS THE ACT OF REVOLUTION THAT WAS TOO MUCH FOR THE REBELLION!

After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels' favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN

A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST?

Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by LUKE ROSS

WHEN NEGOTIATIONS FAIL, THE EMPIRE SENDS IN ITS ATTACK DOG – DARTH VADER!

Director Orson Krennic's negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star's deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader – to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.

"Ten years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduced the group of unlikely heroes who stole the plans to the original Death Star and set the stage for the Rebellion's greatest victory. Announced earlier today at io9, Marvel Comics will celebrate the anniversary of the beloved film by publishing five one-shots spotlighting its key characters, starting in May with Cassian Andor, who went on to headline the film's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Disney+ prequel series, Andor. Returning to the grit and glory of a Rebellion on the brink of war, the all-new stories will be set just prior to the events of the film, revealing never-before-told back stories and adventures from this pivotal era."

"From the moment the first images of Cassian, Jyn, Saw, Baze, and Chirrut were revealed fans have wanted to know more about the brave outsiders who risked everything to help combat the Galactic Empire and its terrifying superweapon, and to learn more about what Vader was doing before A New Hope," Lucasfilm Senior Editor Robert Simpson told io9. "We always knew the end of Rogue One wouldn't be the end of their stories, and we're so excited for fans to get these glimpses into their pasts."

"This has been one of the most incredible Star Wars anniversary projects to work on!" Editor Mark Paniccia shared. "Just look at this roster of talent and these amazing covers by David Marquez! If you can't get enough of these intriguing and memorable characters, this is for you! An absolute must for fans of Rogue One and Andor!"

