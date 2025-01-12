Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Battle Of Jakku Last Stand #3 Preview: Galactic Gamble

Star Wars: The Battle Of Jakku - Last Stand #3 hits stores this Wednesday.

Now, let's dive into this week's galactic distraction: Star Wars: The Battle OfJakku – Last Stand #3, hitting stores on Wednesday, January 15th. Behold, the synopsis:

THE BATTLE OF JAKKU UNLEASHED! LUKE must enter the underworld to strike a deadly bargain! THE SPICE RUNNERS OF KIJIMI play a deadly wild card – with shocking consequences! As unseen forces move to disrupt the BATTLE OF JAKKU, the NEW REPUBLIC must fight a war on two fronts! LUKE takes on the new threat directly – putting everything at risk!

Star Wars: The Battle Of Jakku – Last Stand #3

by Alex Segura & Leonard Kirk, cover by E.M. Gist

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620966800311

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620966800321 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #3 ALAN QUAH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620966800331 – STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – LAST STAND #3 RAMON ROSANAS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

