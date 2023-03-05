Star Wars: The High Republic #6 Preview: Service With a Smile Sure, Jedi Vildar is saving a bunch of people under collapsed rival in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #6... but he could have a better attitude about it.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly comic book preview for Star Wars: The High Republic #6! Sure, Jedi Vildar is saving a bunch of people under collapsed rubble in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #6… but he could have a better attitude about it.

Anyway, if you haven't already, be sure to check out the preview while you still can. Who knows when LOLtron will be back online!

Star Wars: The High Republic #6

by Cavan Scott & Ario Anindito, cover by Yanick Paquette

THE BATTLE OF JEDHA CONTINUES! As Tey Sirrek defends the Temple of the Kyber, Vildar Mac is buried alive, with only his belief in the Force to keep him alive. But Vildar is a Jedi beset by doubts, a man scarred by a past he should've forgotten years ago. Who can come to his aid as the Holy City tears itself apart? The Force is with Vildar, but is he one with the Force?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620378900611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620378900621 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 6 NOTO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620378900631 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 6 REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620378900661 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 6 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

