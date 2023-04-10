Star Wars: The High Republic #8 Preview: Sewer Rescue There's only one way to reach the dying Jedi Oliviah Zeveron in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #8, and of course it's through the space sewers.

In this week's preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #8, we find Jedi Oliviah Zeveron in desperate need of help. There's only one way to reach her, and of course it's through the space sewers. Joining me today to take a look at this comic book preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I'm warning you now, don't try to take over the world this time. Let's see what you make of this preview.

Star Wars: The High Republic #8

by Cavan Scott & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Rafael De Latorre

TERROR ON THE DUNES OF BLOOD! • One Jedi lies dying in Jedha's frozen desert, and another is missing. Can Vildar, Matty and Tey escape the siege of Enlightenment in time to save them both? • And all the time, the Leveler waits in the shadows, desperate to feed. • Plus, the identities of the mysterious raiders are revealed.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 12, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620378900811

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620378900841 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 8 MARGUERITE SAUVAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620378900851 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 8 MICO SUAYAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

