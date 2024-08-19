Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #9 Preview

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #9 hits stores this week. Zeen and Lula seek allies against the Nihil, but family politics might be their toughest foe yet.

Zeen, Lula, and their team are looking for allies to join the battle against the dastardly Nihil. Their search leads them to an audience with the Founding Families of Eriadu. But Marchion Ro's accomplices in the capital city won't make things easy! • The perfect accompaniment to Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte!

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #9

by Daniel José Older & Toni Bruno & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Zeen, Lula, and their team are looking for allies to join the battle against the dastardly Nihil. Their search leads them to an audience with the Founding Families of Eriadu. But Marchion Ro's accomplices in the capital city won't make things easy! • The perfect accompaniment to Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte!

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 21, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801131900911

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131900921 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #9 (CVR B) (Lucas Marangon) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed from Marvel, DC, IDW, BOOM!, Archie, and more, locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

