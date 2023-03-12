Star Wars: Yoda #5 Preview: RAAAAUUUUGGGGHHHH Yoda attends the site of a Wookie massacre in this preview of Star Wars: Yoda #5.

Star Wars: Yoda #5

by Jody Houser & Luke Ross, cover by Phil Noto

RISE OF THE DARK SIDE! There is a darkness rising among the latest Jedi initiates. Will Master Yoda and Master Dooku be able to recognize and stop the threat? Or will their young students be led astray by the dark side of the Force?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.54"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620226300511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620226300521 – STAR WARS: YODA 5 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300531 – STAR WARS: YODA 5 MESSINA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620226300541 – STAR WARS: YODA 5 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

