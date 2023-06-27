Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman, bernard dowd, dc comics

What Do You Want, Bernard? Batman Finally Meets Tim Drake's Boyfriend

Is there any better moment for Bernard Dowd to meet his boyfriend's legal guardian than when he is dressed as a six feet-two inch Bat?

Is there any best moment to meet your boyfriend's legal guardian than when he is dressed as a six feet-two inch Bat (more if you include the ears)? Possibly not, but maybe, just maybe, Bernard Dowd, it's better to rip the band-aid off given the circumstances.

Well, Batman knows. But now at least Bernard Dowd knows that Batman knows. And, well, has now met Batman. Properly that is, with the mask and everything. Batman knows everything of course, and knew early on, back in the Batman Urban Legends days. Even if Bernard didn't know that Batman knew. Well, Batman is the world's greatest detective.

The new Tim Drake: Robin comic book series has seen the second-youngest Robin out on his own cognisance again, but this time with a twist. His new boyfriend Bernard Dowd, his first boyfriend but one of his oldest friends, is now part of his life. And, in an old-fashioned fashion, is keeping his identity secret. Not that it hasn't weighed on his mind, such as the first issue of the series from last year.

Well, Tim Drake may be keeping his secret from Bernard Dowd. But that doesn't mean that Bernard is stupid. A domino mask can only hide so much.

Tim Drake may still be preserving his secret identity. But it appears he is as good at it as Oliver Queen was. Well, the Green Arrow did have a beard. And of course, Batman knows. Batman knows all. And maybe it's time for Bernard Dowd to do the saving for a change.

TIM DRAKE ROBIN #10 CVR A NIKOLA CIZMESIJA

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A/CA) Nikola Cizmesija

Robin and Batwoman are trapped in the lair of the Chaos Monsters! Will they be able to escape with their sanity intact?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/27/2023

