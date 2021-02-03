Starlin's Is Now A Coffee Store Chain in Immortal Hulk #43

Right between the burger franchise Kirby King on one side and the clothes emporium Lee on the other, in New York City, sits one outlet of that worldwide coffee chain, Starlin's. As seen in today's Immortal Hulk #43.

The Immortal Hulk series, by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, and dropped plenty such references along the way, to other legendary Hulk comic book creators. Indeed, this issue does the same later when the Joe Fixit Hulk, trapped in the body of Bruce Banner and trying to hide, passed by a bookstore named after Al Milgrom.

But given the ubiquity of Starbucks in the US, is there any chance Starlin's might pop up all over the place? Best known for his work with Thanos, Warlock as well as his own series, Dreadstar, Jim Starlin's work on Rampaging Hulk especially is considered an influential one, as well as writing the Hulk/Thing graphic novel The Big Change, drawn by Bernie Wrightson. And clearly, something the current creative team wanted to recognise, as well as Al Milgrom, who often inked Jim Starlin and, as Hulk editor way back when, designed the costumes of the U-Foes who appear in this issue too. Published by Marvel Comics today.

