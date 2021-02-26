Static by Vita Ayala, Chris Cross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey – DC/Milestone

Nikolas Draper-Ivey just tweeted out the news that they, Vita Ayala and ChrisCross would be relaunching the DC/Milestone comic book Static in April from DC Comics, as part of the DC Universe Infinite digital streaming service, before being made available to buy digitally and in print at a later date.

Happy to announce that I will be teaming up with @definitelyvita and @chryslus for the new STATIC run!!Covers by @kharyrandolph ! (Might be a few more surprises too) Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4OXDhYFATP — Nikolas Draper-Ivey (@NikDraperIvey) February 26, 2021

Static was created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, first published in 1993, with a backstory modelled on Michael Davis' own family. The first issue was written by McDuffie and Robert L. Washington III, and drawn by John Paul Leon.

Static stars Virgil Ovid Hawkins whose abilities develop after an incident exposes him to a radioactive chemical and makes him capable of electromagnetic control and generation, and was meant to be a modern-day version of Spider-Man. Later, Static would become part of the DC Universe and joined the Teen Titans. As Static Shock, Static became a popular animated series, as well as spinning off animated films and video games.

DC Comics committed to reviving Static and the rest of the Milestone line, though there were many delays due to creative and legal issues, including a suit by Dwayne McDuffie's widow, Charlotte Fullerton, later settled. There were also repeated claims by Static's co-creator and Bleeding Cool columnist Michael Davis, that he had been shut out of any Milestone revival, including the character he held closest to his heart, Static.

A digital revival of Milestone for February 2021 was promised at DC Fandome last year, but delays have seen that shift to April instead, with the Milestone Returns #0 created for DC Fandome, being republished again this week.

DC has stated this series will be followed by an original Static Shock graphic novel and the return of Milestone heroes Icon & Rocket, with art by Denys Cowan.